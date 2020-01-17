New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

