New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, approximately 3,192 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 148,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 751,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Germany Fund during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

About New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

