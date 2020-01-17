Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,000 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

