NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.12). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

