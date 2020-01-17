NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$37.50 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

NFI opened at C$28.83 on Wednesday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$964.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$985.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

