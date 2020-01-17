Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,930,000 after acquiring an additional 780,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.