North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

