Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,819.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

