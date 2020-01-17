Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Novus Energy has a 52-week low of C$75.73 and a 52-week high of C$94.19.

Novus Energy Company Profile

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

