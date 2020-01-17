Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75, 1,724 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

