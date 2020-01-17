Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter worth $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter worth $67,000.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

