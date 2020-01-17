Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

