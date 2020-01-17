Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Opko Health also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,380,250 over the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth about $4,789,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 852.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

