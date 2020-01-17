Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

