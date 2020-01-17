Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for InVitae in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NVTA opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.45.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

