Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TCMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $143,250.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

