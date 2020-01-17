Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 491 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.