Page Arthur B Sells 319 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $126.07 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

