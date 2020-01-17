Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Set at C$34.00 by Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) received a C$34.00 target price from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$28.22 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$31.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 207.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,330. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,983.26. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock worth $422,696.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.