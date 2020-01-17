Parsley Energy Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE:PE opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after buying an additional 1,587,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

