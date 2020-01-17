Paul Feeney Sells 45,045 Shares of Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 155.60 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20).

QLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

