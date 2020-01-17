Paul James Stoyan Sells 12,500 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Paul James Stoyan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,610,800.

Paul James Stoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total value of C$258,000.00.

ENGH opened at C$52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.55. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

