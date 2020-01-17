Paul John Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28.

Shares of PPL opened at C$50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of C$43.76 and a 1 year high of C$51.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

