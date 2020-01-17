Petroshale (CVE:PSH) PT Lowered to C$1.85

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Petroshale from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of PSH stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. Petroshale has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66.

Petroshale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.89 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Petroshale will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

