Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

