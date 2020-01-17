Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,059,000 after buying an additional 11,247,401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

