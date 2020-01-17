Piper Sandler Comments on QEP Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

QEP opened at $3.90 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 515,414 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

