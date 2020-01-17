Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MASI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $116.22 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $9,279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 163.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

