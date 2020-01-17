Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Premier Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. Premier Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,217,778 shares in the company, valued at C$7,381,111.50.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

