Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $6.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.24 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 million to $32.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.15 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.84% and a negative return on equity of 3,281.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,439.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,080. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after buying an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,062,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 191,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $216.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.36 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.46. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.02.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

