Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram (CVE: OGI):

1/16/2020 – OrganiGram was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – OrganiGram was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00.

1/9/2020 – OrganiGram was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$8.20 to C$5.00.

11/26/2019 – OrganiGram was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – OrganiGram was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.00 to C$4.50.

11/26/2019 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.11 and a 12-month high of C$11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

