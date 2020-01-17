Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Maritime (GLBS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS):

1/17/2020 – Globus Maritime was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2020 – Globus Maritime was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2020 – Globus Maritime was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Globus Maritime was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Globus Maritime was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Globus Maritime was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime Ltd has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

