Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

