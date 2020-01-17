Reviewing EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) & Mastercard (NASDAQ:MA)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EVO Payments alerts:

This table compares EVO Payments and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $564.75 million 4.17 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -19.38 Mastercard $14.95 billion 21.61 $5.86 billion $6.49 49.35

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -2.11% -5.02% 2.94% Mastercard 42.50% 146.92% 30.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVO Payments and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mastercard 0 2 23 0 2.92

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $30.01, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $319.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Mastercard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mastercard beats EVO Payments on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.