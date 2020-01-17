Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price dropped by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ROXG opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

