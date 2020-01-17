Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 186.95 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.83. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

