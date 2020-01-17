RPS Group’s (RPS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 168 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.87.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

