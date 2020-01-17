Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €169.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.00 ($173.26).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €141.00 ($163.95) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.78.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

