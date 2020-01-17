Scotiabank Boosts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy stock opened at C$1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.93 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.64%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.