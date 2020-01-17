Scotiabank Raises International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$8.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE IPCO opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.21. The company has a market cap of $899.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

