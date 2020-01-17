Scotiabank Raises Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$5.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.13.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

