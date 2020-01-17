Scotiabank Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$11.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

