SEGRO plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEGRO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEGRO’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

