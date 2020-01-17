ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

