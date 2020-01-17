Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.18.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $451.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $453.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

