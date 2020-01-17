Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $713.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,663.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,542.51.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.