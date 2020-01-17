Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON FDP opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.79) on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $713.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,663.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,542.51.
First Derivatives Company Profile
First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.