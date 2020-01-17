Short Interest in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Increases By 6.4%

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

USCR opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. US Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

