Simon Carter Purchases 25 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £147.50 ($194.03).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, Simon Carter purchased 26 shares of British Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($193.92).

BLND stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.54 ($7.31).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.