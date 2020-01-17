Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Aquatic Foods Group (LON:AFG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Aquatic Foods Group (LON:AFG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aquatic Foods Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Aquatic Foods Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 25.28 ($0.33).

About Aquatic Foods Group

Aquatic Foods Group Plc is a marine foods and seafood processor and producer, supplying its products to export and local markets. The Company also processes and trades other aquatic products, agricultural and meat products. It geographical segments include PRC and Outside PRC. Its product categories include Fish, Sea Cucumbers, Cephalopods, Shrimp & Shellfish, and Others.

