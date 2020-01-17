Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price

News headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a daily sentiment score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $201.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

